Inter-state arms smuggling gang busted, 5 held

Under a special operation launched by the Rupnagar Police, an inter-state gang involved in illegal arms business was busted with the arrest of five persons and recovery of five country-made pistols.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rupnagar, Vivek Sheel Soni said on a tip-off, inspector Satnam Singh in charge of CIA staff Rupnagar and police teams had conducted a raid and nabbed five persons with arms who were engaged in illegal arms smuggling from other states.

Soni said Rupngar Police has arrested Luvdeep Singh alias Bhau son of Daljit Singh resident of Masita Road village Kot Ise Khan district Moga, Pardeep Singh alias Babbu son of Balvir Singh resident of village Bagli Kalan police station Samrala district Ludhiana and Harpreet Singh alias Happy son Sarabjit Singh resident of village Mira Kot police station Kambo District Amritsar Rural in this case.

Three cartridges and three country-made pistols were recovered from them. A case has been registered against the three accused under Section 25/54/59 Arms Act at Police Station City Rupnagar.

He further said Inderpreet Singh alias Preet Gurthari son of Sukhmandar Singh resident of village Gurthari, Bhikhi police station, district Mansa was arrested and one cartridge and one country-made pistol was recovered from him.

The case has been registered. On interrogation of the accused, Harmandeep Singh alias Harman son of Hardev Singh, resident of Preet Nagar, Jadiala Road, Tarn Taran was arrested and one cartridge along with one country-made pistol were also recovered from him.

Soni said five pistols with .32 bore and five live cartridges were recovered from all the accused. The accused said during interrogation that they had bought the weapons from Balwari (Madhya Pradesh) for Rs 20,000 per pistol and had already sold about 25 such weapons.