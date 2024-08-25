‘Inspired by PM’s dedication’, five AAP’s Delhi councillors join BJP

In a setback to the Aam Aam Party (AAP), five of its councillors on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of saffron party’s Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva and other senior leaders.

During a press conference on Sunday at the Delhi BJP office, AAP councilors, Ramchandra, Pawan Sehrawat, Mrs. Mamta Pawan, Mrs. Sugandha Bidhuri, and Manju Nirmal, along with three active party leaders, Sachin Bidhuri, Raju Nirmal, and Pawan Kumar also joined the BJP.

The five AAP councillors said they are joining the saffron party out of frustration with the alleged corruption and incompetence in AAP’s top leadership that has come to light in the last two years, and added that they are also inspired by the dedication of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to public service.

Sachdeva welcomed all the councilors and other colleagues who came from the AAP into the BJP fold and said when any member of the Opposition joins the party, the reason is the efficiency of PM Modi and his welfare schemes, which have given new hope to the people of the country.

He stated that under the leadership of the PM, the country is continuously moving forward on the path of development, and continuously setting new records.

Hitting out at the AAP, Sachdeva claimed that everyone has seen over the past 10 years how the corruption-ridden party’s government has been working to halt development projects in Delhi. Those who have decided to join the BJP would work together with the party to serve the public.

BJP MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogendra Chandolia, senior party leader Sardar Arvinder Singh Lovely, and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Municipal Corporation, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh also welcomed the new councilors and leaders into the BJP by presenting them with party scarves, while Delhi BJP media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor introduced all the councilors and leaders to everyone.