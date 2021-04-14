Senior AAP leader and chief spokesperson of the party, Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday alleged insensitivity over BJP-ruled East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) as no representative from the civic corporation visited the spot where a massive fire had gutted close to 272 MCD stalls at the Shastri Park Furniture market.

“A few days ago, a massive fire gutted about 272 MCD stalls at the Shastri Park furniture market. However, not a single councillor or mayor or even standing committee member of the BJP-ruled MCD has visited the affected area. Following a court order, 743 stalls were put up for vendors evicted from Jama Masjid and Meena Bazar, which was the result of a long drawn and hard-won battle. The municipal body was to spend Rs 60 lakh to develop these stalls,” he said.

Bhardwaj demanded the EDMC compensate the shopkeepers’ loss by setting up 734 stalls. “Despite the court order, the EDMC did not build a single stall which forces the vendors to set up a temporary market. After the fire incident, the civic body is not ready to stand by these poor people. The Aam Aadmi Party demands that by utilising the sanctioned Rs 60 lakh, the EDMC should immediately set up 734 stalls,” he said.

The senior spokesperson of the party also hit the MCD representatives on issuing a tender to s blacklisted vendor. “Yesterday we proved that the BJP-ruled EDMC had issued a tender to a blacklisted security agency, whereas they themselves had blacklisted this company. However, this municipal body issued a multi-crore tender to this blacklisted company. I’m pleased to note that the BJP had accepted that this company was blacklisted while responding to our allegations,” he added.

Bhardwaj also called the whole episode unfortunate. “It is shameful that the BJP did not say it will withdraw or cancel this tender. The BJP did not even say whether it will take any stern action against the officials who issued this contract. It is unfortunate that Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta did not talk about any significant step against this wrongdoing. This means they have accepted this act of deliberate corruption,” he said.