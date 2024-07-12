Innocent should get bail, corrupt should get jail: Devender on bail to Kejriwal

In his reaction to the interim bail granted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Supreme Court, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav said on Friday that his party’s stand has been very clear, the innocent should get bail and the corrupt should be in jail.

However, he said the party would wait for the court’s final verdict in the matter. “Delhi Congress will wait for the final decision of the larger bench of the Supreme Court on Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal’s bail plea as our stand has been very clear that the innocent should get bail, and the corrupt should be in jail.”

Attacking the AAP and the BJP, Yadav said, “While Delhi Congress has always highlighted the voice of the people against corruption, both the parties have been indulging in shadowboxing with one committing corruption and the other maintaining silence.”

Advertisement

He further said, “Delhi Congress, in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections next year, will forcefully expose the corruption and failures of the Kejriwal Government.”

“For the past 10 years, Delhi’s development has come to a halt, power tariff has been indiscriminately hiked to put a severe financial burden on the consumers, and people have been distressed by drinking water shortage and water-logging, but the Delhi ministers have been shamelessly trying to defend their failures and incompetence by blames others,” added Yadav.