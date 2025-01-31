In major jolt to AAP, 7 MLAs resign ahead of Delhi polls

In a major jolt to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with the Delhi assembly polls just around the corner, seven of its legislators tendered their resignation on Friday, citing reasons that they no longer had faith in the party and Arvind Kejriwal.

In her resignation letter addressed to Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLA from Palam constituency Bhavna Gaur wrote,” Sir, I hereby resign from the primary membership of Aam Aadmi Party as I have lost faith in you and the party. Pl accept the same.”

Advertisement

Similarly Pawan Kumar Sharma, the AAP MLA from Adarsh Nagar also addressed a resignation letter to Kejriwal stating the reason alleging that the party has diverted from the very ideology based on which it was once formed.

Advertisement

He also conveyed to the AAP chief that he was very sad to witness the state of affairs in the party.

A post regarding the said resignations was re-posted by Gaur on her social media handle on platform X.

AAP MLA from Kasturba Nagar Madan Lal also resigned from the party and took to his X handle and shared a copy of his resignation letter.

He also cited the reason similar to Gaur, that he lost faith in Kejriwal and the party, which has led him to put his papers.

Lal also addressed a letter to the Delhi assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel, resigning as a legislator.

It is being said that the legislators were not happy after they were not given tickets this time from the party to contest the upcoming polls on February 5.

Janakpuri legislator Rajesh Rishi is also amongst the AAP’s outgoing MLAs who resigned from the party, who also include Rohit Kumar Mehrualia who represented Trilokpuri assembly constituency, Bhupinder Singh Joon from Bijwasan and Naresh Yadav, MLA Mehrauli.

Joon also mentioned in his letter to the AAP chief that the reason behind his step was that he felt the party deviated from the very principles and values on which it was founded.

He also alleged that the party which once strongly objected to giving tickets and membership to those with criminal charges and background, this time has fielded a person from his constituency who has several criminal cases registered against him.

Joon also claimed that voices of sincere workers and public representatives are being sidelined and critical decisions are being made without proper consultation or consensus.

Reacting on this, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva has said that what matters is the reason why the AAP MLAs resigned, which as per them is they have lost faith in Kejriwal and the party. He claimed that the list may increase as the polls are near because everyone who wants to see Delhi’s growth and development, can no longer stay with Kejriwal and his party after it.