If AAP govt in Punjab can’t ensure safety of ex-Dy CM, how will it protect people: Bansuri Swaraj

Hitting out at Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj demanded on Wednesday that he break his silence on the alleged firing attempt at former Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple premises.

She said Kejriwal is answerable to Punjabis regarding the incident since Punjab is ruled by the AAP government.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, who was also present at the press conference, alleged that the AAP chief, who usually raises questions on every other issue and politicises incidents, is silent on what happened in Punjab.

Posing a question to Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, Swaraj asked how his government would protect the people of the state if it is unable to ensure the security of a deputy CM.

“What can the public expect from a government which is unable to prevent such incidents at sensitive places?” she questioned.

Swaraj further alleged that AAP’s track record in Punjab shows it has done nothing significant in terms of security so far. She added that this is why the High Court sternly admonished the government, police, and state investigating agencies.

She claimed that crime against women has registered a rise of over 10 per cent since AAP came to power in Punjab, while the conviction rate in such cases is less than 20 per cent.

The BJP leader further claimed that Mann and Kejriwal are maintaining silence on the alleged incident of weapons missing from police custody.

Owing to this, the High Court had to make a sharp comment on November 18 regarding an alleged nexus between the state police and criminals, she added.