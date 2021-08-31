HP issues notification for PRIs elections in tribal areas

The Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission on Tuesday announced to conduct Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in left out tribal areas of Kinnaur, Lahaul Spiti district and Pangi area of Chamba district on 29 September and 1 October.

The counting of votes will be held on 4 October and the model code of conduct will come into force in these areas with immediate effect.

State Election Commissioner Anil Khachi said polls will be held Udaipur, Keylong (for all 3 tiers of PRIs), Kaza (for Zila Parishad members) in Lahaul-Spiti district and in Pangi (for panchayat samiti, gram panchayats) in Chamba district.

Besides, polls will also be held for casual vacancies that had occurred in PRIs in the state in two phases.

“The candidates can file nomination papers from 13 to 15 September while the last date for withdrawing nomination from PRIs elections is 18 September,” he added.

It is worth mentioning here that the general elections for PRIs were held in January this year but these tribal areas were left out owing to heavy snowfall that had caused blocked access to these.