Haryana EC bans transfer of employees ahead of local polls

Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh, on Wednesday, ordered a complete ban on the posting and transfer of officers and officials who are engaged in the conduct of general elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions in the state as Model Code of Conduct is in force.

A notification to this effect has been issued by the chief secretary to all administrative heads of departments.

Singh said Panchayat elections would be conducted in different phases in the state. In the first phase, elections will be held in nine districts; Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat and Yamunanagar.

In these districts, voting for the members of zila parishads and panchayat samitis will be held on October 30. Meanwhile, polling for sarpanches and panches of gram panchayats will be held on November 2. The nomination process will start from October 14.

Singh said during the Model Code of Conduct, no new scheme, an announcement of new projects etc., inauguration or foundation stone of any building, project etc. can be laid in rural areas of these districts. Conducting free, transparent and fair elections in Haryana is the Commission’s topmost priority.

Haryana has 22 zila parishads, comprising 411 members. The members will in turn elect the 22 zila parishad chiefs. The state has 143 panchayat samitis, comprising 3,081 members, who will further elect their respective president.

The state has 6,220 gram panchayats, where more than 61,000 panches will be elected and 6,220 sarpanches will be chosen directly by villagers.