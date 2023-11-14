Noida: Car rams into revellers bursting crackers on Diwali, horrific hit-and-run caught on tape

In a heart-wrenching incident, a car rammed into people who were bursting crackers in Noida to celebrate Diwali on Sunday night. The hit-and-run incident was caught on camera and it took place outside the Eldeco Aamantran society in Noida’s posh Sector 119 area at around 11 pm.

At least 7 people were injured in the incident and three of them are in the ICU in critical condition. Kamesh Khatana, an HR professional, shared the purported video of the accident on X. His daughter, a friend and father-in-law were among the critically injured. They are undergoing treatment at Noida’s Kailash Hospital.

The video shared by Khatana purportedly shows a red Maruti Swift car hitting people and speeding through the road, running over at least one person and flinging another.

Advertisement

“My Daughter, Friend and His Father in Law was brutally hit by this Red Swift Car yesterday night around 10:54 PM at Eldeco Aamantran Sec 119, Noida. All three are in ICU, Please help to trace the car. No FIR till now,” he posted on X on Monday.

My Daughter, Friend and His Father in Law was brutally hit by this Red Swift Car yesterday night around 10:54 PM at Eldeco Aamantran Sec 119, Noida. All three are in ICU, Please help to trace the car. No FIR till now. ntralNoida?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@DCPCentralNoida @dmgbnagar @noidapolice @CMOfficeUP pic.twitter.com/ESto1xeDM4 — Kamesh Khatana (@KhatanaKamesh) November 13, 2023

In another post, Khatana questioned the police “sitting quietly” after the accident and appealed for help.

“I am the plaintiff, no one has contacted me. How can the police sit so quietly after such a disgusting incident, we are in Sector 71 Kailash Hospital, please help,” he wrote in a post.

The Noida police released a video statement and said that a team of police personnel was rushed to the spot soon after receiving the information about the hit-and-run accident and three seriously injured were taken to the hospital.

In the statement, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Shakti Mohan Avasthy also said that an FIR has been registered in the case and four teams have been formed to nab the accused.

“An FIR has been registered in the case. We have formed four teams to arrest the accused,” Avasthy said in a video statement posted by the Gautam Budh Nagar Police.