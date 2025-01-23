“Hogi Har Zaroorat Puri-Dilli Mein Congress Hai Zaroori” Congress campaign song for Delhi launched

Senior Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh, on Thursday, launched the party’s theme song for the Delhi Assembly elections.

“Hogi Har Zaroorat Puri-Dilli Mein Congress Hai Zaroori”, the campaign song, was launched by Singh in the presence of Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav, and party’s chairman of the Media and Publicity Department Pawan Khera, among others at the party’s city office.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said that the foot-tapping theme song would certainly hold the attention of the people refreshing the memory of the kind of “agony” they have suffered under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Referring to the five guarantees announced by the party for the Delhi polls, he said these would brighten the people’s mood as they trust the grand old party to fulfill all its promises.

The song that will be played in all the 70 Assembly segments has highlighted AAP’s “corruption and misrule and how it ruined and destroyed the beautiful Delhi over the past 10 years”.

The song also explains the salient features of the five guarantees of Congress—Rs 2,500 per month Pyari Didi Yojna for women, Rs 25 lakh life-long health insurance for all residents of Delhi, Rs 8,500 monthly scholarships for educated, unemployed youth for skill development, Rs 500 subsidised cooking gas cylinder along with a ration kit, and 300 units of free electricity.

The elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8.