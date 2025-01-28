He said he would do clean politics, but liquor scam happened: Rahul on Kejriwal

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi launched a blistering attack on former chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday saying he had said he would do clean politics, but the biggest liquor scam happened in Delhi.

Addressing election rallies at West Vinod Nagar and Okhla for the assembly polls, he said, “Kejriwal says anything that comes to his mind. He had a small car when he came. He had said he would do a new kind of politics. He had said he would change Delhi. But when the people were in need, he was nowhere to be seen. When there was violence in Delhi, he was nowhere to be seen.”

“Kejriwal calls himself honest. The one who is dishonest gives himself such a certificate. You had come and said that I would do politics of honesty, but you have committed the biggest liquor scam – this is the truth,” the leader of Opposition in the lower house said.

Referring to the alleged liquor scam, the former Congress president further said, “He had said he would do clean politics and the biggest liquor scam happened in Delhi. You all have seen the photo of his house. He lives in a ‘sheeshmahal’ (palace). So, this is the truth.”

Calling former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia as “architect” of the alleged liquor scam, Gandhi said he fled from Patparganj Assembly seat in fear of losing the election.

Taking a jibe at the AAP over several issues, including pollution in the national capital, he said, “Pollution is increasing in Delhi. People can’t breathe. Clean water is not available. Employment is not available. This is Kejriwal’s politics.”

Referring to the works done by the previous Congress government in Delhi, Gandhi said the Sheila Dikshit government had transformed the entire Delhi.

“Sheila Dikshit had transformed the entire Delhi by developing infrastructure here. Now, you have seen 10 years of Kejriwal. He gives long speeches, indulges in corruption but does not work for the public,” he said.

Attacking the BJP-RSS, the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, “There is a fight of ideology in the country. On one side, there are people of BJP-RSS, who spread hatred and violence in the country. On the other side is our ideology. We open a shop of love in the market of hatred. We do not want an India of hatred, fear and violence. We need a shop of love.”

Earlier in the day, Gandhi prayed for peace, prosperity, and happiness for the country at Valmiki temple. Later, he interacted with the locals and campaigned for party candidate from New Delhi Sandeep Dikshit.