Haryana taught a lesson to those indulging in caste politics: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday congratulated the people of Haryana for once again choosing the saffron party in the state for the third consecutive time, adding that it represents development.

Taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sachdeva said, “Congress’s defeat in Haryana sealed the day Rahul Gandhi, during the election campaign, sold the dream of setting up a jalebi factory,” he added.

The BJP leader alleged that for the past 10 years, the Congress has been dreaming of winning Haryana by associating it with a particular caste, however, the progressive people of the state have once again rejected the caste-based politics, the BJP leader added.

Advertisement

The Delhi BJP chief said that the people of Haryana have not forgotten the corruption during the regime that ruled the state ten years ago, as well as the alleged land scam involving a Congress party leader, he claimed.

Sachdeva further said that the people of Haryana have also completely rejected Arvind Kejriwal, who is deceiving the people in the name of governance in Delhi and Punjab, he alleged.

He said that on one side of Haryana is Kejriwal-governed Delhi, and on the other side is Punjab, and despite that the AAP couldn’t open its account in the state assembly polls, Sachdeva added.

The BJP leader, taking a dig at the AAP chief, alleged that Kejriwal tried to sell the same false dreams of development as he did in Delhi and Punjab during the Haryana elections, and added that despite all this, people of the state defeated AAP.

Sachdeva claimed that the way Haryana has given AAP ‘zero’ in 2024, Delhi will also bring Kejriwal to ‘zero,’ he added.