Haryana and Punjab get 11 new IAS officers

Haryana has got six new IAS officers out of a total of 179 who have been alloted the cadre.

New officers are Anirudh Yadav and Abhinav Siwach who are from Delhi, Aakash Sharma and Ravi Meena from Rajasthan whereas Kanika Goyal and Yogesh Saini have got their home state cadre.

Five new IAS officers have been allotted cadre are Punjab out of a total of 179 selected and one officer is from the home state of Punjab.

Kritika Goyal who belongs to Haryana has been alloted Punjab cadre, Aditya Sharma from Chandigarh, Sunil from Delhi, Rakesh Kumar Meena from Rajasthan, and Sonam from home state Punjab are new officers allocated Punjab cadre.