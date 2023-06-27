Gujarat HC admits PIL on Junagadh flogging

The Gujarat High Court has admitted a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on the 16 June public flogging by policemen of people protesting against demolition notices to some Islamic shrines in Junagadh.

The PIL was filed by the Minority Coordination Committee (MCC) and Lok Adhikar Sangh about the flogging of some arrested Muslims by plainclothes policemen after violence broke out during the protest against demolition threat to Geban Shah mosque near Majevadi Gate in Junagadh.

A video of the public flogging of the arrested protesters by policemen has become viral during the last one week or more.

The PIL in the High Court stated that about ten Muslims were queued up by the Junagadh police and mercilessly flogged in public view near the Geban Shah mosque in Junagadh on 16 June night.

Such police brutality without any due process of law and without any court pronouncing them guilty is the worst form of human rights violation by the law enforcement agency, the PIL added.

Violence was sparked off in Junagadh on 16 June during protests following its Municipal Corporation issuing demolition notices to five Islamic religious sites near Geban Shah mosque.

The Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice A J Desai and Justice Biren Vaishnav admitted the PIL and listed the matter for next hearing on Wednesday, 28 June.

The PIL also alleged that the medical professionals in Junagadh were prevented by the police from issuing certificates stating the injuries sustained by public flogging of the Muslims held for violence during their protest against demolition notices to the Islamic shrines.