Groundwater level in Delhi depleted due to AAP govt negligence:Vijender

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Thursday claimed that the groundwater level in Delhi has depleted due to the negligence of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the residents are facing a severe groundwater crisis. Expressing deep concern over the matter, he held the ruling dispensation in the city responsible for the “crisis”.

Accusing the AAP government of failing to protect and manage Delhi’s groundwater, exacerbating the city’s drinking water crisis, he said the government spent the past decade devising new ways of corruption, neglecting groundwater conservation, and forcing citizens to bear the brunt of its inaction.

Referring to a recent report by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), he said, “Due to the AAP government’s negligence, residents are facing a severe groundwater crisis and the situation could worsen if immediate steps are not taken.”

Claiming that in certain parts of the city, groundwater extraction is exceeding its natural availability, with the problem being particularly acute in industrial and densely populated areas, he said the report revealed that groundwater exploitation reached 100 per cent in 2024, a sharp increase from previous years, underscoring the gravity of the crisis.

“The CGWB report revealed dangerous pollution levels. 23.3 per cent of samples collected in Delhi showed electrical conductivity (EC) levels exceeding 3000 μS/cm, with Shahdara, North West, and South West Delhi being the worst affected. Additionally, the levels of fluoride and nitrate in groundwater have reached alarming heights, posing severe health risks,” he said.

Gupta said excessive fluoride contamination, for instance, can lead to skeletal fluorosis, while high nitrate levels are known to cause conditions like “blue baby syndrome.” Emphasising that groundwater is the lifeline of Delhi, he demanded immediate action to address the crisis.