Govt did not give Delhi its share in central taxes, alleges Atishi

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi on Tuesday said that the Centre did not allocate anything to the national capital from the Union Budget as its share of central taxes.

She said that despite Delhi contributing Rs 2.32 lakh crore in taxes to the Central government, not even a penny has been given to Delhi, and added that this was despite the city’s demand for allocation to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi(MCD).

She alleged that during the past 11 years, the BJP led Centre has not done anything for the city.

The Delhi Minister further said that the people of Delhi pay tax of Rs 40,000 crore to the Kejriwal government every year, and with this, the state government provides many facilities that include government schools, mohalla clinics, 24 hours free electricity and free bus travel for women.

The Delhi people did not get anything as per their demands from the budget, which was presented in Parliament, she added while addressing a press conference here.

She said that the central government gives financial assistance to local bodies. Similarly, the people of Delhi were also demanding 5 per cent of their tax to the MCD, but the central government has not given even a single rupee, she claimed.

The Delhi Finance minister alleged that the central government has reduced the budget of the health sector to 1.85 per cent, which was 1.98 per cent last year.

Atishi said that the total budget of Ayushman Bharat is Rs 7,000 crore whereas the health budget of a small state like Delhi is Rs 9,000 crore.

The senior AAP leader further said that there was no plan to reduce inflation.