Govt should avoid confrontation with farmers: Haryana CM Hooda

Amid farmers protest in Karnal, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Wednesday that the government should avoid confrontation with the farmers and find an amicable solution.

He said confrontation is not good as farmers have every right to protest peacefully for their demands.

Hooda said, “the farmers are demanding MSP guarantee and go and see what is the position in Mandis as even input cost of the farming is not covered.”

The government should initiate talks with the farmers immediately and come out with some solution, he said

Meanwhile, a meeting of farm leaders with local administration has begun in Karnal on Wednesday with farmers demanding action against SDM Ayush Sinha and an independent inquiry in the matter.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, activist Yogendra Yadav are among the 13 representatives participating in the meeting with District administration officials.

Before going for the meeting, Rakesh Tikait said, the Khattar government is conspiring to limit the farm agitation to Karnal, which will not be successful. He said the farm protests at the borders of Delhi will continue. He added that he will not waste the energy in the protest at Karnal and would like to solve this issue as soon as possible.