GMDA to revamp 40 intersections, road safety in focus

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will start work in a phased manner to improve road safety measures in the district.

“In the first phase, the road safety measures would be started at 40 major traffic intersections of the city. Under this, road improvement works such as median marker, signage, filling of potholes, among others, will be undertaken, a GDMA official said.

“Also, the work of installing smart traffic signals in the city will be started soon,” the GMDA official said, adding that the Golf Course extension road has been made pothole-free.

Apart from this, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg has also directed all road construction agencies to expedite road-related work before winter.

Keeping in view the fog during the winter season, Garg directed all agencies to make the speed breakers properly, get their marking done and also install reflector tapes on all the transport vehicles.

He has also ordered the installation of reflective tapes on the cemented jersey barriers on the roads so that these barriers can be easily visible to the drivers in fog.

Apart from this, to curb road accidents due to fog and to ensure traffic rules in Gurugram, traffic police will keep a strict vigil.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Traffic, Akhil Kumar said: “Since January 2021, 28,683 challans have been issued for those driving in wrong direction, while 7,559 challans for those driving in the wrong lane. Similarly, 684 challans have been issued for over speeding, 5,447 for driving without a seat belt, 12,674 for two-wheeler driving without helmet, 8,741 for vehicles without high-security number plate”.