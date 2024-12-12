GGSIPU unveils new logo on silver jubilee, launches vision document

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) on Thursday unveiled a new logoas part of its silver jubilee celebrations , released a silver jubilee postal stamp and launched its strategic vision document, titled ‘Vision at 2047’.

The occasion also saw the announcement of a dual Degree programme in Master of Science in Digital Production for Sustainable Manufacturing, in collaboration with AGH University of Krakow, Poland, and the university’s plans to establish an offshore campus in the Republic of Guinea. The function was attended by LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, his Principal Secretary , Ashish Kundra and Nandini Paliwal, Secretary for Higher Education.

Addressing the gathering, Saxena commended the remarkable journey of GGSIPU over the past 25 years adding that the university has become a beacon of hope for students and a hub for pioneering academic initiatives. He also appreciated the university’s efforts toward creating global partnerships and emphasized the importance of prioritizing societal welfare and the Indian Knowledge System.

Quoting from the life of Guru Gobind Singh, he encouraged students to embrace values of wisdom, courage and justice.

On this occasion, Professor (Dr.) Mahesh Verma, Vice Chancellor GGSIPU, highlighted the growth of the University adding that the university has grown exponentially, now offering 190 academic programs across 40 disciplines to over 1.13 lakh students. He also shared the university’s latest initiatives, including the sports quota, single-girl child seats, vice chancellor internship program and an incubation fund to promote innovation.

Several infrastructure projects were inaugurated during the ceremony, including an amphitheatre with a capacity to host 1,000 students, a health center and a guest house for visiting faculty. Other facilities such as an Industrial Robotics Lab, a state-of-the-art TV studio, community radio station and extension of a counter of Indian Bank at the East Campus were also launched.