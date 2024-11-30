LG rejects GGSIPU’s proposal to impose affiliation fee

Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday rejected a proposal by Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) to impose affiliation fees on government institutes, his office said in a press note.

It added that the move is aimed to protect the interests of students, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

“The amendment of Clause 5 of Statue 24 of the University, had it been implemented, would have required government colleges and institutions affiliated with GGSIPU to pay affiliation fees from the 2025-26 academic sessions. “This would have inevitably led to increased financial burdens on these institutions, ultimately resulting in higher course fees for students. As per Statute 24, Clause 5, an affiliation fee is charged from all self-financed Institutions whereas no processing fee or affiliation fee is being charged from the colleges or institutions established and run by the Central Government or a State Government or fully funded by the Central Government or a State Government,” the LG Office said.

Expressing serious concerns over the potential implications of this decision, Saxena emphasized that such a move could disproportionately affect students from disadvantaged backgrounds who often rely on government institutions for affordable higher education, it added. The LG’s statement added that disposing of the file in this regard, he noted that meritorious students, many from poor economic backgrounds, generally get admission to government colleges, purely based on their talent and approving the University’s proposal may put the future of these talented students at stake.

The LG pointed out that government institutes already bear significant financial responsibilities, including application fees for provisional affiliation and continuation of affiliation. “These fees vary based on the course and location of the institute. Additionally, they are required to pay affiliation fees after receiving approval for provisional affiliation,” it added.”By rejecting the proposal, the LG has ensured that government institutes can continue to provide quality education without imposing additional financial burdens on students and making higher education accessible and affordable for all,” it added.

Keeping in view the financial requirements of GGSIPU, LG has suggested that the University explore alternative methods to generate revenue to augment its budget, it added.