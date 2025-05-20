Future of healthy world depends on inclusion, integrated vision, collaboration: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said inclusion is at the core of India’s health reforms, and that the health of the world depends on how well one cares for the most vulnerable.

Addressing the 78th session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva under the theme ‘One World for Health’ via video conferencing, he emphasized that the theme aligns with India’s vision for global health.

Advertisement

Recalling his address at the 2023 World Health Assembly, where he had spoken about ‘One Earth, One Health’, Modi remarked that “inclusion is at the core of India’s health reforms.”

Advertisement

Highlighting Ayushman Bharat, the world’s largest health insurance scheme, which covers 580 million people and provides free treatment, Mr Modi said the programme was recently expanded to cover all Indians above the age of 70 years.

Emphasizing India’s extensive network of thousands of health and wellness centres that facilitate early screening and detection of diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and hypertension, the Prime Minister also underscored the role of thousands of public pharmacies that provide high-quality medicines at significantly lower prices.

Highlighting the role of technology in improving health outcomes, Mr Modi underlined India’s digital initiatives like the digital platform that tracks the vaccination of pregnant women and children and the unique digital health identity system.

He said India’s free telemedicine service, which has enabled over 340 million consultations reflected the positive impact of India’s health initiatives.

“The Global South is particularly impacted by health challenges,” he said stressing “India’s approach provides replicable, scalable, and sustainable models.”

The Prime Minister also assured that India was always willing to share its learnings and best practices with the world, especially with the Global South.

Looking ahead to the 11th International Day of Yoga in June, the Prime Minister encouraged global participation. Saying that this year’s theme is ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health,’ the Prime Minister extended an invitation to all countries, emphasizing India’s role as the birthplace of Yoga.

The Seventy-eighth World Health Assembly is being held in Geneva, Switzerland, from 19–27 May under the theme ‘One World for Health.’

The World Health Assembly is the decision-making body of the World Health Organization which is a specialized agency of the United Nations focused on global health. It’s an inter-governmental organization that works with its member states (usually through their Ministries of Health) to improve health and well-being for all people.