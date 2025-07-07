Cautious Surge

India’s services sector has once again demonstrated its central role in the country’s economic dynamism, clocking its fastest growth in 10 months this June. A sharp rise in new business, supported by sustained domestic demand and healthy export orders, lifted the services PMI to 60.4 ~ a level that reflects not just expansion, but resilience in the face of global volatility. This resurgence tells a broader story. In a global environment marked by inflationary uncertainties, geopolitical tensions, and inconsistent recovery patterns, India’s economy appears to be decoupling in important ways. Services ~ traditionally India’s strength ~ are benefiting from an increasingly integrated domestic market and improved infrastructure that supports demand even in non-metro regions.

The fact that new export orders remain strong despite a slight moderation suggests that Indian firms are beginning to embed themselves more deeply in international service value chains. Cooling input costs have also played a role in sustaining this momentum. While staff wages remain the primary source of inflation, the broader moderation in cost pressures has allowed firms to protect their margins without overburdening consumers. This equilibrium has helped maintain output pricing at historically average levels ~ indicating that demand remains elastic and pricing power is intact. Yet, the otherwise upbeat data is shadowed by one notable dip: future business expectations have fallen to a two-year low.

This divergence between present strength and future caution deserves closer scrutiny. It may reflect concern over global macroeconomic headwinds, the looming pos sibility of tighter financial conditions, or perhaps fatigue from prolonged uncertainty in key sectors like real estate, logistics, or IT services. However, strong headline numbers can often obscure regional disparities and sector-specific weaknesses that require more granular policy responses than broad monetary or fiscal support alone. Another possible explanation lies in the limited pace of employment growth. While hiring continues, the deceleration from May’s record high suggests that firms may be reluctant to expand their wage bills aggressively without a clearer view of future demand.

This cautious stance could limit the trickle-down benefits of the services surge, particularly for India’s vast pool of semi-skilled urban and peri-urban workers. Despite the upbeat indicators, sectoral growth remains uneven, with smaller service providers facing higher barriers to credit, visibility, and talent ~ issues that could blunt the broader gains if left unaddressed. In many ways, the present PMI reading offers a snapshot of India’s economic sweet spot ~ robust activity, tempered inflation, and improving external engagement. But it also signals a maturing market response: confidence grounded in real demand, rather than excessive speculation or stimulus-led euphoria.

India’s challenge now is to translate this services-led momentum into deeper and more durable capacitybuilding across the board. That means addressing infrastructure bottlenecks, ensuring smoother credit flows to small businesses, and safeguarding against global shocks that could dampen sentiment. The economy is running well, but policymakers must stay alert to the horizon, not just the dashboard.