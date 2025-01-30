FST team reached Kapurthala House following complaint on cVIGIL: DEO of Delhi

The District Election Office (DEO) of New Delhi district on Friday said a Flying Squad Team (FST) reached the Kapurthala House, owned by the Punjab government, here in the city after it received a complaint on cVIGIL regarding alleged distribution of cash.

The DEO of New Delhi district, however, said the FST team was not permitted to enter into the premises.

In a post on X, the DEO of New Delhi district wrote, “ This is to clarify the actions taken in response to cVIGIL Complaint ID 1282744 regarding the alleged distribution of cash at Kapurthala House, New Delhi which falls under jurisdiction of New Delhi Assembly constituency.”

“The complaint was received via the cVIGIL app, a platform where any citizen can report alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). As per standard protocol, the FST of New Delhi Assembly constituency, stationed nearby was assigned the task by the Control Room to investigate the complaint and close it by taking appropriate action within the stipulated 100-minute timeframe,” it said.

It added, “Upon receiving the complaint, the FST promptly reached the location of the alleged violation at Kapurthala House. However, the team is not being permitted by the security personnel to enter the premises to verify the complaint.”

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wrote on X, “Today the Election Commission team along with Delhi Police has reached Kapurthala House, my house in Delhi to raid. BJP people are openly distributing money inside Delhi but Delhi Police and Election Commission are not seeing anything. No action is being taken on all this.”