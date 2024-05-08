Fourth phase of AAP’s poll campaign to begin on May 13, Kejriwal’s work will reach the public: Rai

The Aam Aadmi Party will launch the campaign for the next phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 13 and try to reach out to the people informing about the works done by party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Senior party leader Gopal Rai said on Wednesday that during the fourth phase of the campaign which will continue from May 13 to 23, multiple events will take place with a focus on different sections of the society.

He said the campaign will begin from East Delhi with “Trade Town Hall,” “Gramin Panchayat” in West Delhi, “Mahila Samvad” in New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and “Purvanchal Samagam” in South Delhi.

He said that issues such as Rs 1,000 to be given to women or putting up CCTV cameras aimed to ensure their safety, will all be taken to the people through the Mahila Samvad.

”We are also encouraging people to come out and vote through our campaign,” the senior AAP leader said.

These events will take place across the four Lok Sabha seats from where the AAP has fielded its candidates.

Speaking at a press conference here, the party’s convener for Delhi said AAP has so far organised a door-to-door campaign, several Sankalp Sabha events and also roadshows where Delhi CM’s wife Sunita Kejriwal took part.

There is a very positive response from the people across the city towards the AAP’s campaign, he added.

Rai further claimed that the arrest of Delhi CM and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was being opposed not only in Delhi, but across the country.

He further said the alleged conspiracy by the BJP to finish the AAP has failed and Delhi CM’s arrest has rather given more strength to the party to struggle.

The AAP leader expressed the hope that INDIA bloc would win all the seven seats in Delhi and the saffron party would face defeat here.

Sharpening his attack on the BJP, Rai claimed that BJP’s seats will be reduced across all the states.

He also raised questions on the arrest of Delhi CM, alleging that when such a popular CM, with such a mandate can be put behind bars without concrete evidence, then who is left with the strength and audacity to raise voice for the common man.