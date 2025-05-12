Four of family under medical supervision after suicide attempt

Four members of a family, including two minors, allegedly attempted suicide inside a factory in North West Delhi’s Sangam Park, the Delhi Police said on Monday.

Hardeep Singh, his wife Harpreet Kaur, and their two children aged 16 and 15 were rushed to nearby hospitals after they tried to take their own lives by poison. They are presently under medical observation.

According to police officials, a PCR call was received at the Bharat Nagar police station regarding a case of suicide, wherein four members of the same family had ingested poison in a factory that is at Sangam Park.

During preliminary inquiry, the police found Singh, who runs a bike horn manufacturing unit at the aforementioned location, arrived at the shed in the factory around 8 am along with his wife and both their children, a 16-year-old son and a 15-year-old daughter.

It was suspected that all four of them inhaled a poisonous substance inside the premises. Subsequently, one of the children informed their relatives who, in turn, alerted emergency services, a police officer said.

Following the incident, Singh, along with his children, was admitted to Hindu Rao Hospital, while his wife was taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. All four individuals are currently under medical treatment and are under observation by a team of doctors.

Meanwhile, investigation into the case is underway by the police team, the police stated.