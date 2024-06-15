Five shops gutted after fire breaks out at Vasant Vihar market

Five shops were gutted after a fire broke out at the Vasant Vihar market in the city early Saturday morning.

Luckily, no harm was caused to anybody in the incident.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving a call at 05.08 am regarding a fire in a shop located in the C-Block of Vasant Vihar.

“The fire had spread to five shops located on the ground, mezzanine, and first floors of the building. The total area of the building is 200 square metres,” a DFS official said.

The blaze was extinguished at 7.50 am, he said, adding that no casualties were reported in the incident.

It may be recalled that 50 shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in North Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area on Thursday.

Last month, multiple fire incidents were reported in the capital, including the one that engulfed Baby Care New Born Hospital and claimed the lives of six infants.

In the wake of the tragic incident, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered a comprehensive ACB probe into the registration of private nursing homes in Delhi.

Other incidents include a factory fire in outer Delhi’s Mundka Industrial Area and a blaze at a garment showroom on Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh.