Five members of a family were found dead inside their house in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area under mysterious circumstances, police said on Wednesday.

The police received information at around 11.30 am after neighbours complained of foul smell emanating from the house.

The police broke the door of the house and found the five bodies — three male and two female.

The highly-decomposed bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination.

The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, a senior police officer said.

No note has been recovered from the spot, they added.

According to a report in NDTV, the deceased man, according to the police, was an e-rickshaw driver. He had moved into the house in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura six months ago.