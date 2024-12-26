Fitness influencer Rohit Dalal, Akshay Dilwari, Tilak Raj join AAP

Ahead of the assembly election in Delhi, fitness influencer Rohit Dalal, Akshay Dilwari and Tilak Raj joined the AAP on Thursday in presence of its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel here at the party headquarters.

Welcoming them to the party, Kejriwal said, “I am happy to welcome them and 70-80 bodybuilders to the party. This will strengthen the party, including in elections, as gym owners will help us reach out to people who visit gyms for exercise. After forming the government, we will work dedicatedly to resolve all issues related to sports, wrestling, and gym associations.”

Meanwhile, Goel said, “Discussions regarding this were going for the past 10-15 days, and today marks the official culmination of that effort. They are joining the AAP inspired by its honesty, its focus on the underprivileged, its commitment to addressing people’s issues, and the vision of Arvind Kejriwal”.

Speaking on his joining the AAP, Rohit Dalal said, “I sincerely thank Arvind Kejriwal and Ram Niwas Goel for recognizing our potential and giving us the opportunity to join the party. Our primary objective is to ensure better implementation of facilities for the sports community and gyms in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal has already launched free yoga classes and facilitated the construction of gymnasiums and stadiums in the city. We will work together to enhance these initiatives even further.”

Dilwari said, “I am thankful to Arvind Kejriwal and Ram Niwas Goel for providing me the opportunity to serve by joining this party. Moving forward, we will work at the grassroots level to connect as many young individuals as possible with the AAP and contribute to building a stronger community.”