Fire breaks out in another eye hospital in Delhi; luckily no casualty reported

Another incident of fire in a health facility reported from Lajpat Nagar here on Wednesday. This is the second time the fire broke out in an eye hospital in a fortnight.

Luckily, no harm was caused to anybody in the incident.

Soon after receiving an emergency call at 11.29 am regarding the fire at the Eye -7 Hospital, near the Vinobapuri metro station, Lajpat Nagar, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) instantly came into action and rushed 16 fire tenders to the spot.

Advertisement

“The fire was caused by a spark in an air conditioner, as per the eye-witness account of the employee at the health facility,” an official of the DFS said.

They could manage to douse the blaze by 1:30 pm, the official said, adding no causality or injury occurred in the incident.

Notably, a fire broke out at the Eye Mantra Hospital in Paschim Vihar in the national capital last week.

Last month, multiple fire incidents were reported from Delhi, including the devastating blaze that claimed the lives of six infants at Baby Care New Born Hospital, nursery for infants.

It may be mentioned here that in the wake of the tragic incident, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered a comprehensive ACB probe into the registration of private nursing homes in Delhi.

In his note to the Delhi chief secretary, the LG said, “The recent fire incident at Baby Care Centre at Vivek Vihar, which left seven newly-born babies dead has left everyone shocked and dismayed. What is even more heart-rending is that parents belonging to lower income groups were being duped by this nursing home which was operating without a valid registration.”

He said the whole episode has brought out the “sheer mismanagement, criminal neglect and connivance of officials of the health department, in granting and renewing registrations of nursing homes”.

Other incidents of fire include a factory fire in outer Delhi’s Mundka Industrial Area and a blaze at a garment showroom on Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh.