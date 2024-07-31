Fire breaks out Delhi’s Kirti Nagar, luckily no casualty reported

Fire broke out at a house in the Kirti Nagar area of Delhi on Wednesday morning. Luckily, no harm was caused to anybody in the incident.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) director, soon after a call was received at 8.40 am regarding the fire at the house in the Kirti Nagar area, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. “The fire was in four electric meter and panel boards and two scooties. Ten persons were rescued safely by DFS from different floors, House comprises of stilt plus three floors,” Garg said.

Meanwhile, an official of the DFS said the blaze was doused at 9.10 am. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Notably, a fire broke out at a restaurant at the INA Market here in the wee hours of Monday engulfing two other restaurants leaving six injured.

Last week, a major fire broke out at a polythene factory in outer Delhi’s Narela industrial area. It took more than ten hours for 25 fire tenders to bring the blaze under control. However, luckily nobody was injured in the incident.

In June, three workers were killed while six others were injured in a fire in a food processing plant in Narela. A primary investigation of the incident revealed that the fire was caused by leakage of cooking gas.

Narela serves as an important industrial hub for the manufacturing economy of the national capital. Various factories manufacturing textiles, and chemicals among others located in the area provide employment to many people living around the area.