Several vehicles were gutted in a fire that broke out at a house in Badarpur area here on Thursday.

According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Director Atul Garg, a call was received at 0619 am regarding a fire at a house in Street no. 1, Dharmveer Market, Badarpur and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“There was fire in three cars and one scooty which were parked at a stilt parking area of the house,” he said.

Advertisement

The DFS Director said the blaze was doused at 0650 am.

No casualty or injury was reported in the incident, Garg said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.