Odisha CM announces opening of all doors of Shree Jagannath temple for devotees

Hours after the BJP Government was sworn in, the new Government headed by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Wednesday announced the opening of all four doors of 12th century Shree Jagannath temple at Puri for the devotees from the wee hours of Thursday.

Chief Minister Majhi, who presided over the maiden Cabinet meeting, said “the previous government had shut the doors of the temple and allowed devotees’ entry into revered shrine from the main gate. It caused a great deal of inconvenience to the devotees. Therefore, the government has decided to open all four doors from tomorrow morning.”

It may be recalled here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during the poll campaign made promises to the people that all the four doors of Shree Jagannath temple at Puri will be thrown open for devotees within six hours of the party’s chief minister taking oath.

Advertisement