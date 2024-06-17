Fire breaks out at hospital in Kotla Mubarakpur

A fire broke out at a private hospital in Kotla Mubarakpur in south Delhi on Monday. However, no harm was caused to anybody in the incident.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), after receiving a call at 12:35 pm regarding a fire at Onco Plus Hospital in Kotla Mubarakpur, eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“The fire was in meter boards,” an official of the DFS said.

He said the blaze was doused at 1 pm and added that no causality or injury was reported in the incident.

The DFS official also informed that another fire incident was reported from Shastri Park.

He added the fire was in a pandal in an open area and it was doused at around 4 pm.

Notably, last week, 50 shops were gutted after a major fire broke out in north Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area.

Last month, multiple fire incidents were reported in the capital, including the devastating blaze that engulfed Baby Care New Born Hospital which claimed lives of the six infants.

It may be mentioned that Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered a comprehensive ACB probe into the registration of private nursing homes in Delhi in the wake of the tragic incident.

Among other incidents include factory fire in outer Delhi’s Mundka industrial area and blaze at another garment showroom on Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh.