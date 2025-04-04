Delhi Fire Service gears up for scorching summer season

With the onset of summers, the risk of fire incidents increases significantly, which is primarily caused by overheating electrical equipment and other ignition sources.

To overcome the challenge, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has carved out a summer action plan wherein all the 65 fire stations in the capital city have been asked to remain alert, leave of firefighters have also been restricted, and the maximum number of vehicles have been made operational.

A fire official told The Statesman that this time, the fire department has inducted 17 new fire tenders and 24 small vehicles have also been procured.

In order to ensure maximum efficiency, all equipment have been repaired and serviced, he added.

The official elaborated that the fire extinguishing machines have also been ordered to mount on these vehicles which will be used in case of fire in the parts of the city having narrow lanes. These machines are expected to be made fully operational by the end of this month.

Additionally, 100 Home Guard volunteers will be trained by DFS to be utilized accordingly in the summer action plan, the official said.

According to fire data accessed by The Statesman, a decline was reported in the number of fire related calls in comparison to last year. From January 1 to March, the city recorded 738 residential fire-related calls which is a sharp drop from 5,552 calls in the same period of 2024.

Moreover, the data revealed that the fire department received 938 distress calls in the month of January, 1,076 in February and 415 in the month of April till Friday.

As per a fire official, one of the major causes of fires in summer is electrical overload. The increased use of air conditioners, fans, and coolers puts extra pressure on electrical circuits, leading to short circuits and overheating.

Another cause is kitchen fire, as cooking activities tend to increase during summer and high temperatures can cause cooking oils and fats to ignite more easily, leading to sudden flare-ups.

Moreover, careless smoking habits also contribute to domestic fires as many people smoke outdoors in summer, and a discarded cigarette can easily ignite dry leaves, garbage, or furniture.

Another significant factor is the burning of waste as people often burn dry leaves and garbage in open spaces, but strong summer winds can spread the flames uncontrollably.