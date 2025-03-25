Fair increase in funds to MCD: Delhi BJP

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said on Tuesday that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who had been a municipal councilor, has allocated a fairly increased funds to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), while presenting her government’s budget for 2025-26.

Kapoor expressed the hope that given the present CM’s extensive experience with the MCD, significant improvements will be seen in both the financial condition and service levels of the corporation in the coming years.

Kapoor pointed out that in the previous 2024-25 budget, then Finance Minister Atishi had allocated Rs 3,153 crore to the MCD for primary education, health, and sanitation. In contrast, CM Gupta has increased the amount by approximately 12.5 per cent, raising it to Rs 3,560 crore in the budget.

Similarly, the BJP government has increased the allocation for the BTA (Basic Tax Assignment) category by more than 13 per cent , granting Rs 3,337 crore to the MCD, whereas the then Arvind Kejriwal-led government had allocated only Rs 2,955 crore in the previous year.

Additionally, he claimed that the MCD has been requesting its full share of stamp duty and parking fees from the Kejriwal government for many years, and today, CM Gupta led government has fulfilled this demand of the civic body.

He mentioned that last year, the then AAP government had allocated only Rs 2,315 crore under the stamp duty and parking fee category. CM Gupta has revised this amount based on actual figures, increasing it to Rs 3,640 crore.