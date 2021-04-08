In a review meeting held to discuss the progress of the flats constructed under the ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahin Makan’ scheme on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed the officials to expedite the allocation of flats to their beneficiaries.

He also asked the officials to bring any issue cropping up in the implementation of the scheme. “So that they can be effectively removed and families can be shifted to their new homes and can lead a life of dignity,” Kejriwal added.

The Delhi government has planned to provide concrete shelter to slum dwellers under ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahin Makan’ scheme, which would be panned out in three phases and 89,400 families would be benefitted from it.

52,344 flats are being built in the first phase by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and DSIIDC.

During the review meeting, DUSIB officials informed Kejriwal that the construction of 18,084 flats was underway. The officials claimed that these flats are in almost ready condition.

Meanwhile, of the remaining 34,260 flats which are being built by DSIIDC, 17,660 flats are ready and the remaining 16,600 flats are under construction.

The officials also informed that 4833 flats have been allotted to the homeless families living in slums, while the process of allocation of 7031 flats is underway and will be completed soon.

The Kejriwal government has allocated 237 acres of land in various parts of Delhi to the Jahan Jhuggi, Wahin Makan scheme. The deadline of this project from construction to allocation is set by the end of 2025.

In the second phase, about 18,000 flats are to be built. The remaining flats are to be built in the third phase.