Ex-employee of SBI held for cyber fraud

A 21-year-old former employee of SBI was apprehended from Kolkata for supplying bank accounts on commission basis for online trading with the recovery of five Mobile phones, one laptop, five cheque books, 20 Debit cards, and three Stamps of proprietorships from his possession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Surendra Choudhay said a resident of Vasant Kunj reported a cyber fraud of Rs 23,00,000 at the South West police station. Recounting his experience, he said he was added to a WhatsApp group “MFSL Stock Chat 40” wherein the group admins used to give stock recommendations on discount.

He followed the analysis on the group for more than one-and-half months and was later invited to join the Marwadi Security quota VIP fast trading account and sent the enrolment details to Marwadi Financial Services, the official mentioned. On May 20, he was directed to login on a website and transferred a total of Rs 23,00,000 and was invited to participate in the IPO of “Kronox Lab Sciences” and was allotted 25,000 shares, which appeared on their platform.

The complainant mentioned that his investment was increased with profits to Rs 39 lakh on that platform but when he initiated a withdrawal of Rs 20 lakh, he was told to wait till month-end settlement and refunds were suspended. When he was denied withdrawal of his profit multiple times and was asked to deposit more money to get his payment, he realised he had been cheated and reported the matter at Cyber Police Station.

Choudhary said during investigation, based on the money trail, the whereabouts of the account holder of Roy Enterprises and the account was identified in the name of Ayan Das.

Das was later attested who disclosed that he has worked for SBI bank in Zonal Office Park Street, Kolkata and provides bank accounts on commission basis and actively supplies bank accounts to other syndicate members, the DCP added.

A hunt for the syndicate members is going on, he said.