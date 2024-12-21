Ex AAP MLA Dalal & DGMC member Balbir SIngh join BJP

In a jolt to the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, former AAP MLA from Mundka assembly constituency, Dr Sukhbir Dalal and six-time member of the Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee, Sardar Balbir Singh on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and East Delhi MP and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra were present on the occasion as the two leaders joined the saffron party. They said reason for leaving AAP is the alleged corruption and neglect towards development.

Advertisement

Dalal lambasted Kejriwal alleging that the AAP chief and the party have neglected the rural belt for a while now , and finally when a few days ago when ex- Delhi CM made a statement at Karala village in Delhi about the sports university, which Dalal said is yet to be constructed, was the moment when he decided that he no more wanted to be associated with the AAP.

Advertisement

He also hit-out at the AAP chief, alleging that he did not hear the MLAs regarding local issues properly, especially about the concerns of the rural belt in the national capital. He also alleged that the Delhi government had announced regarding the sports university project, and further slammed the ruling dispensation stating that no physical progress has been made to date with regard to the project.

Meanwhile, as the political leaders are being inducted into the BJP, Sachdeva praised Sardar Balbir Singh’s contributions in education and highlighted the alleged failures of the AA government.

Sachdeva further emphasized that the Modi government ensures that any project inaugurated is also completed under its tenure. The Delhi BJP chief also lauded Singh and Dr. Dalal for their significant reputation among Punjabi and rural Delhi communities, respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Harsh Malhotra remarked that the AAP government has failed to deliver for Delhi and those individuals who once believed in AAP’s corruption-free promise , are now leaving the party. He accused Kejriwal of allegedly betraying the trust of such people, forcing them to quit AAP in frustration.