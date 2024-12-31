FIR against 7 for using forged papers, ERO directs for action on more fraudsters

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against seven people for using forged electricity bill to register for new voter ID in Narela constituency while the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of Matiala assembly constituency Tuesday wrote to Station House Officer (SHO) of Bindapur and Dwarka Sector 17 for lodging FIRs against six people for using forged documents to register as new voters in South West Delhi.

The FIR mentioned the names of seven individuals and was registered under Section 318 (cheating) of BNS at Narela Industrial Area police station in Outer North Delhi.

Meanwhile in a letter addressed to the SHOs, SDM Kapashera Shelly wrote, six applicants, all residents of Matiala assembly constituency have tried to deceive the authorities by tempering the Aadhar card which was used as a proof of residence in their application.

Therefore, it is directed that an FIR be lodged against the applicants and the police investigate the matter to determine the extent of their involvement in the offence and take necessary actions to prevent such fraudulent activities in the future, it added.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Police had arrested six individuals for their alleged involvement in a voter ID fraud case in Shaheen Bagh area of South East Delhi.

The accused were found to have forged Aadhaar cards and electricity bills to create or modify voter ID cards.