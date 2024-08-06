Equipped with HC ruling, BJP demands resignation of jailed Delhi CM Kejriwal

Led by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, party’s municipal councilors, senior officials, and workers protested outside Tihar Jail on Tuesday demanding the resignation of the jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The protesters raised slogans against the chief minister at the gate of Tihar Jail where Kejriwal is lodged.

Addressing the protesting party workers, Sachdeva said following the Delhi High Court decision on Monday declaring his arrest legally valid, Kejriwal no longer has any moral right to remain in office.

Claiming that the people of Delhi are now demanding Kejriwal’s resignation from the post of CM.

The Delhi BJP chief accused Kejriwal, charging him with receiving millions in commissions, accusing him of being the main conspirator of the alleged liquor scam.

Sachdeva said Kejriwal’s obsession with his luxurious mansion is preventing him from resigning. He also criticised his ministers for accepting perks like bungalows and cars but avoiding responsibility when any untoward incident occurs. He claimed that even a brief 20-minute rainfall in Delhi results in waterlogging and traffic jams, with ministers doing nothing but telling lies.

He pointed out that the Delhi chief minister, former deputy chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and former health minister Satyendar Jain are in jail, while other ministers and legislators are preoccupied with press conferences.

In the last two and a half years, there have been 71 cabinet meetings, of which only 15 were physical meetings, the BJP leader claimed, adding that remaining 56 meetings were mere telephone orders, with decisions made without discussion and signatures obtained later from ministers and officials, he alleged.

Sachdeva claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party government is mired in corruption across all departments and accused it of being more concerned with Kejriwal’s health in jail than the welfare of Delhi. He lamented that the entire administration is paralyzed as no cabinet meetings have been held since March, and the government cannot function without a chief minister.

The Delhi BJP president urged Kejriwal to choose any one to sit in the chief minister’s chair but allow the government to function, as the current situation is causing significant inconvenience to the public.

Prominent figures like Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Municipal Corporation Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, Deputy Leader Jaibhagwan Yadav among others were present during the protest.