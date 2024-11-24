Ensure budget 2025-26 through Standing Committee: Delhi BJP to MCD commissioner

The Delhi BJP has urged the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to ensure that the civic body’s budget for the coming year 2025-26 is presented through its Standing Committee, as per the provisions mandated under the DMC Act 1957.

Saffron party’s state unit spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, in his letter to the commissioner, mentioned that as per the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act 1957, the annual budget of the corporation has to be put before the Standing Committee of the house every year.

Kapoor said the mayor may try to put pressure to present the Budget directly in the General House of the MCD. As per the civic body’s precedents, the commissioner has to present the MCD Budget to the Standing Committee in less than 3 weeks from now.

He alleged that the MCD Standing Committee is still not working as the election of the chairman for the same remains pending, allegedly not being allowed by the ruling party in violation of laws. He urged the commissioner, who is the administrative guardian of the DMC Act, to ask the mayor to hold the election of the Chairman for the Standing Committee at the earliest.

Kapoor, in his communication, mentioned that year in 2023, the Standing Committee and Ward Committees were not constituted, and allegedly under pressure of the then Mayor the MCD Budget for 2024-25 was presented before General House of the corporation, which the BJP leader claimed was bad at law and also a violation the DMC Act 1957.

He mentioned that this year the situation is that all ward committees stand constituted and working, while all members of the Standing Committee are elected, but due to political reasons the ruling party in MCD is allegedly not allowing election of the Chairman of the Standing Committee to happen, despite no restriction from any Court of Law.

According to Delhi BJP spokesperson’s claims, voting pattern as observed during recent Mayoral poll indicates that the ruling party in the corporation does not command majority amongst the councilors.

Delhi BJP spokesman claimed that people of Delhi strongly believe that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has no moral authority to discuss the Budget provisions.