Massive fire in slums at North West Delhi’s Rohini claims two lives

The massive fire that broke out in the slums of North West Delhi’s Rohini claimed the lives of two children and gutted a large number of shanties in an area of 5 acres, the Fire Department said.

The bodies of the two children were recovered by Fire Department officials during the firefighting operation undertaken to douse the flames that engulfed hundreds of shanties near Shri Niketan Apartment in Rohini’s Sector 17.

Advertisement

Soon after the receipt of a call about the blaze at 11.55 am, the department pressed 26 fire tenders into service. At around 2 pm, a team of the Fire Department recovered the two bodies from the scene. Search was on for more bodies and survivors of the fire.

Advertisement

According to an official, the fire was brought under control at around 3.20 pm and the cooling process was underway. Meanwhile, the extent of the damage has not been ascertained when officials of the administration and the police have reached the spot.

It is being said that the fire originated from one of the shanties before spreading in the entire area. However, the exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

According to the locals, they could see thick smoke rising from a distance. They were initially very scared to see black clouds of smoke billowing from the area.

They said they felt the high temperature with sweltering heat draining the energy of those who ventured out to the markers. With the rising temperature there was an overload on the electricity when people increasingly used air conditioners, fans, and coolers to beat the summer heat causing electrical circuits that could have caused the fire.

The slum clusters that lack basic infrastructure become more vulnerable to fire incidence.