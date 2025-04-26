Delhi sizzles as maximum temperature crosses 42°C, highest April mark in three years

Delhi on Saturday recorded heatwave conditions, with the city’s maximum temperature reaching 42.1 degrees Celsius, the highest for the month of April in the last three years, according to the weather department.

As per the IMD, the maximum temperature was even higher at Ridge station, where it touched 43.3 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in the capital settled at 20.7 degrees Celsius, which is 3.1 degrees below the seasonal average, while humidity levels fluctuated between 35 percent and 15 percent.

For Sunday, the IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 41 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Along with Delhi, other parts of North India are also witnessing a sharp rise in temperatures.

Punjab and Haryana experienced scorching conditions as well, with Bathinda in Punjab emerging as the hottest location in the region, recording 43.9 degrees Celsius.

Other major cities in Punjab followed closely: Patiala recorded 42.8 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 41.3 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 40.5 degrees Celsius, Amritsar 40.2 degrees Celsius, and Mohali 39.6 degrees Celsius.