MCD renames Lala Lajpat Rai Marg as Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma Marg

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has renamed Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, near Kailash Colony Metro Station/A-18, Kailash Colony, as ‘Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma Marg’.

“In reference to the Ministry’s letter dated March 18 on the subject, and based on the department’s proposal, the Mayor of the MCD has accorded approval for the renaming, in anticipation of the Corporation’s final approval,” read a communication from the civic body.

Advertisement

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, posting on X, said, “My sincere gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for taking forward the proposal of naming a road in the heart of Delhi as Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma Marg.”

Advertisement

He added, “MCD Delhi has approved the road from A5 to A18 Kailash Colony as Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma Marg, which will soon be dedicated to the nation, fulfilling a commitment made to the people of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) by Adarniya Griha Mantri ji.”