Empowering widows economically through skill development

Widows often face challenges in accessing opportunities for viable employment. Keeping this in mind, Soundlines, a prominent name in the international manpower recruitment industry, took an initiative to support such women by providing them sewing machines.

The provision of sewing machines is not only a humanitarian gesture but also a practical approach to addressing a pertinent issue.

The initiative seeks to empower the widows by equipping them with skills that can translate into livelihood.

Soundlines move to provide the widows with sewing machines to empower them with a practical means of sustenance is an effort to contribute positively to the community. Recently, 200 sewing machines were handed over to the widows in Mumbai.

By equipping them with sewing machines, the company aims to enable these women to engage in income-generating activities and enhance their financial independence. This effort is aligned with the company’s commitment to promoting community well-being beyond its core business.