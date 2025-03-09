Empower women, country will become powerful: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday that empowering the women of the country would automatically contribute and play an important role in making the nation more powerful.

Addressing a gathering at an event in New Delhi, she said if the country wants to move forward on the path of progress, it can do so by ensuring the progress of its women.

Advertisement

The chief minister said when the entire women power together shows the right direction to the society, it would help the country move in the right direction.

Advertisement

In a message to women, CM Gupta said they (the women) should not live in fear, as victory lies beyond fear.

After attending a bike rally of women here, Gupta said it gave her a firsthand experience of Delhi’s zest, energy, and self-confidence. She said such events boost positivity and prove a strong step towards self-reliance and progress.

She further said that there was a lot of work that could be done by the women in the entire society and if they come forward together, things would move in the right direction.

Lauding the female bike riders, she said what they are doing is an inspiration for the women across the city and urged them to bring them together so that the daughter who feels scared to step out from her house at times can be reassured and given confidence that she need not fear as the entire fraternity is with her.