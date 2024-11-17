Elderly woman dies, another injured after being hit by vehicle in West Delhi

In a hit and run case, a 64-year-old woman died while another person was critically injured near Uttam Nagar Terminal in West Delhi early Sunday.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 6:00 am when a speeding vehicle, allegedly driven in a rash and negligent manner, hit them while the two victims were crossing the road.

The deceased, identified as Kamlesh, resident of Gupta Enclave, Vikas Vihar, was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, said a police official.

Advertisement

The other injured, whose identity still remains to be identified, was taken to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment, the official added.

An eyewitness, Rajo Devi, told the cops that the speeding vehicle came from the Janakpuri side and fled the scene after hitting the victims.

Police have identified the vehicle involved in the accident after the initial investigation, and registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS.

The post-mortem examination of the deceased is being conducted, and further investigation is underway, the official added.