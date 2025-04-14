Delhi CM launches development projects on Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several development projects in Shalimar Bagh assembly constituency on the auspicious occasion of the 134th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar.

These works include the beautification of four public parks located in Ambedkar Colony, Haiderpur, laying the foundation stone for the construction of the main road and drainage system from Haiderpur bus stand to the nearby canal.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta stated that the Delhi government is fully committed to building a robust and modern infrastructure across the capital.

Advertisement

She said, “Our aim is to provide every citizen with better facilities and a safe, accessible environment.”

The CM highlighted that the government’s top priority is to offer world-class roads, healthcare, educational institutions, transport services, and a clean environment to the people of the city.

“We envision a Delhi that not only meets the present needs, but also lays a sustainable and strong foundation for future generations. Our resolve is to build Delhi as an empowered, self-reliant, and inclusive capital that serves as a model for the entire nation,” she added.

She further shared that the beautification work of the four public parks in Ambedkar Colony has now been completed and opened to the public.

According to CM, these parks are now equipped with swings for children, seating arrangements for senior citizens, and horticultural landscaping.

“These spaces will now serve not only as recreational areas but also as centers of social harmony and inspiration,” she said.

On this occasion, the CM also said that the life of Babasaheb inspires everyone with values of dedication, struggle, and equality.

“Today, on his birth anniversary, we are dedicating improved infrastructure to the people of Delhi. Our aim is not merely to commemorate him but to realize his ideals on the ground,” she added.

She further emphasized that guided by Babasaheb’s principles, the Delhi government is consistently working for the welfare of all sections of society, with a special focus on the empowerment of marginalized communities.