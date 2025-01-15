ED arrests former Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma in Chhattisgarh liquor scam case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested former Chhattisgarh Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma in connection with the alleged multi-crore liquor scam during the Congress regime in the state. Lakhma, who was summoned for questioning for the third time, was taken into custody after a detailed interrogation at the ED office. However, his son, Harish Lakhma, also an accused in the case, has not been arrested.

The court has granted ED custody for Kawasi Lakhma until January 21 for further investigation. Speaking outside the court, Lakhma alleged political vendetta, stating, “No money or incriminating documents have been found with me. The BJP-led government, including Shah and Modi, is fabricating cases to target me. I will continue to raise the voice of Bastar.”

Sources revealed that Lakhma was summoned along with his Chartered Accountant (CA) for questioning; however, he arrived alone, citing his CA’s unavailability. Previously, both Lakhma and his son Harish had undergone two rounds of eight-hour-long interrogations. Before entering the ED office, Lakhma asserted his faith in the law, stating, “If summoned legally, I will appear 25 times. I respect the officers and will answer all their questions.”

The ED is probing allegations of irregularities in the liquor distribution system during the Congress government, which reportedly caused losses of over ₹2,000 crore to the state exchequer. The case primarily revolves around an illegal liquor syndicate allegedly operated by bureaucrats, businessmen, and political leaders.

According to ED findings, from 2019 to 2022, duplicate holograms were affixed on liquor bottles sold at government shops, diverting revenues away from the state treasury. The scam allegedly involved commissions paid by distillers, the sale of illicit country liquor, and bribes to secure market dominance for specific liquor manufacturers.

Key figures in the case include IAS officer Anil Tuteja, former excise department MD A P Tripathi, and businessman Anwar Dhebar. ED officials allege that Lakhma received monthly commissions from the proceeds of crime (POC) generated by the syndicate.

On December 28, 2024, the ED conducted searches at Lakhma’s Raipur residence and other properties linked to him, his son, and close associates. Digital devices believed to contain incriminating evidence were seized.

The investigation has sparked a political uproar in the state. Lakhma, a prominent tribal leader from Bastar, has maintained his innocence, claiming he was targeted for raising critical issues against the BJP government.

Senior BJP leader and Chhattisgarh Forest and Cooperation Minister Kedar Kashyap has termed the arrest of former Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma as a fallout of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s conspiracies. Kashyap alleged, “Lakhma was merely a pawn in Bhupesh Baghel’s corrupt schemes. The entire liquor scam was masterminded under Baghel’s patronage, with public funds being looted to turn Chhattisgarh into an ATM for the Gandhi family. This money ultimately reached Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.”

Kashyap further called for a comprehensive investigation into Baghel’s role, emphasising the need to expose the true architects of the alleged scam.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is assisting in the investigation, focusing on the nexus between officials and private entities. Earlier, the ED had revealed on social media that it conducted searches at seven locations across Raipur, Dhamtari, and Sukma districts under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.