Chh’garh CM to showcase state’s industrial reforms at national textile & steel summits

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will undertake a high-profile visit to Mumbai on April 23–24 to engage with leaders from the textile and steel industries and unveil the state’s forward-looking industrial roadmap.

Over the two-day programme at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Goregaon, the Chief Minister will participate in two marquee national forums, the CMAI Fab Show and India Steel 2025. Through these platforms, he will position Chhattisgarh as an emerging powerhouse in India’s industrial growth story.

At the core of the Chief Minister’s agenda is the national level unveiling of Chhattisgarh’s new industrial policy, which offers a strategic blend of sector-specific incentives, infrastructure development, and streamlined governance. The initiative aligns closely with the Centre’s ‘Make in India’ vision and is expected to draw fresh investments into the state’s key economic sectors.

On April 23, CM Sai will address the CMAI Fab Show, India’s premier apparel and textile trade fair organised by the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India. The event will bring together prominent apparel exporters, manufacturers, and brands.

CM Sai is expected to announce tailored policy incentives for textile units, including land allotment on priority, power subsidies, integrated logistics support, and export facilitation. State government sources confirmed that MoUs with select companies are likely to be signed during the session, boosting investor confidence in Chhattisgarh’s textile ecosystem.

The spotlight will turn to the steel sector on April 24 with the inauguration of India Steel 2025, a flagship event for one of India’s core industries. Chief Minister Sai will participate as a key speaker alongside Union ministers and industrial leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the gathering virtually, setting the tone for a national push towards infrastructure-led growth.

CM Sai’s keynote address will position Chhattisgarh as a future-ready hub for steel manufacturing. He will present a detailed strategy outlining the development of steel clusters, multimodal logistics corridors, and a streamlined regulatory framework. A special Chhattisgarh Round Table will also be convened, where CM Sai will interact with leading investors to discuss opportunities, incentives, and labour-friendly reforms.

The Chhattisgarh State Pavilion at the venue will serve as a dedicated space for potential investors to explore the state’s diverse industrial offerings. From data on policy support to sectoral profiles, the immersive display is expected to attract interest from domestic and global participants alike.

CM Sai will also engage with national media at 1 PM on both days to share the state’s industrial vision, expected investment outcomes, and broader plans for economic expansion. The interaction is aimed at strengthening Chhattisgarh’s visibility on the national investment map.

Chief Minister Sai’s Mumbai visit comes at a pivotal moment as Chhattisgarh aggressively markets itself as a destination of choice for industrial growth. With focused outreach in textiles and steel sectors critical to India’s economic backbone, the state is betting big on partnerships that align with the Centre’s vision and deliver long-term development outcomes.